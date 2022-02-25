SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 4,667,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

