SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.67

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 3812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
