SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.67

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 3812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.