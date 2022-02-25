SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Head-To-Head Review

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SkillSoft and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sapiens International 2 0 2 0 2.00

SkillSoft currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 111.88%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkillSoft and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Sapiens International $382.90 million 3.86 $33.78 million $0.76 35.50

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 9.43% 15.19% 8.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

