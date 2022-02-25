Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 3,694,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

