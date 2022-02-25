Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVM. dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.