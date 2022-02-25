Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.54.
Several brokerages recently commented on SVM. dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
