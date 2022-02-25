Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.49 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $248,449.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00109536 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

