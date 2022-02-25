Sierra Wireless’ (SW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$15.90 and a 1 year high of C$26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

