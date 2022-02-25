ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $51.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 million, a P/E ratio of -226.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

