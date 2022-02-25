Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SAEYY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

