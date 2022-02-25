Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head to Head Comparison

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Shineco has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shineco and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24% Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Scheid Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 11.34 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.22 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.07

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shineco and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Shineco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Scheid Vineyards (Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

