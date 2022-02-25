Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SHLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 3,649,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,139. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

