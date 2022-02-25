Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,960.31 ($26.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The stock has a market cap of £149.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

