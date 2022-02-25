Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.41.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -140.06, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

