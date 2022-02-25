SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Lowered to €7.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

