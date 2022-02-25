SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 7,499,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,191. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

