Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.57 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $41.81 million and $1.57 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,799,868,968 coins and its circulating supply is 6,966,793,505 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

