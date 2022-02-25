Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $8.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.69.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 422,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,603. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.