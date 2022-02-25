Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.
SRE stock opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website
. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall
sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
