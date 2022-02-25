Secret One Day Volume Reaches $32.50 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $841.64 million and $32.50 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00013110 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00230158 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

