Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $4,827,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.