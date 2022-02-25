SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

