SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

