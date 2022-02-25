Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$28.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFYEF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.