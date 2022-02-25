Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on March 25th

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SWM stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

