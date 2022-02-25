Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Raised by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

