Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

