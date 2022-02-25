Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $553.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 553 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 553 ($7.52), with a volume of 155015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.59).

The firm has a market cap of £902.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Julia Goh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($38,691.69).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

