Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 96,125 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 96,125 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $38,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $91.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.