Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 349,366 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,366 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

