Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1,468.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.