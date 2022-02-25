Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 199,100 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

