Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

MSGE stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

