Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,249 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Several analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

