Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

