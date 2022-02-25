Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

