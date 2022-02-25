Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Sberbank of Russia has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Sberbank of Russia (Get Rating)
