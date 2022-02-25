Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Sberbank of Russia has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Sberbank of Russia (Get Rating)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

