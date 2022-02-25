SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SBAC stock traded up $10.95 on Thursday, reaching $302.30. The company had a trading volume of 900,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,042. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $344.52. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.31.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
