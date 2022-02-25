SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded up $10.95 on Thursday, reaching $302.30. The company had a trading volume of 900,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,042. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $344.52. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

