Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Saputo alerts:

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$31.06 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$26.21 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.