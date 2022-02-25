SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €139.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.36 ($158.36).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €97.48 ($110.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.