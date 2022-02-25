Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,095. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,104,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.