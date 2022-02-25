Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading Down 1.1%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 258,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 251,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $975,000.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
