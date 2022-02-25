Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

