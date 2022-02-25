RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head to Head Comparison

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

99.7% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 12.87% 2.56% 0.71% Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Denbury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.69 $1.14 billion N/A N/A Denbury $750.71 million 4.54 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -27.64

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 10 0 2.75 Denbury 0 1 8 0 2.89

RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $45.03, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $98.97, indicating a potential upside of 45.54%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Denbury beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.