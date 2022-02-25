RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $43.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($47.73) to €52.00 ($59.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.