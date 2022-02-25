Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

