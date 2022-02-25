Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $195,064.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

