Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 260,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 243,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.