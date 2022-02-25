Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.91.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RY. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

RY stock opened at C$137.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$196.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$108.15 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.