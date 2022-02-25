Royal Bank of Canada Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

HLF opened at C$13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$12.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

