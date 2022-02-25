Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,595 ($48.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,048.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,677.50 ($50.01). The company has a market capitalization of £48.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

